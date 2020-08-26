Structure protection becomes major priority as Medio Fire continues to burn

Megan Abundis
Updated: August 26, 2020 06:25 PM
Created: August 26, 2020 04:26 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Fire crews have made progress in the fight against the Medio Fire, which has burned more than 2,800 acres in Santa Fe County.
Containment is up to 21%.
No structures have burning in the fire, but crews have put in a lot of work to protect 20 homes in Pacheco Canyon.
"Making sure the roofs are clean with all the pine needles and debris, anything around the houses. We try to scrape lines around the building themselves so nothing creeps through, and we lose any structures," said Barry Green of Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4.
Green said the vegetation in the area is like a tinderbox waiting to be lit.
Crews have set up 5,000 gallon water pools and 5,000 feet of hose line in case the fire takes a turn.
No evacuations orders have been given, but Green said most people decided to leave anyway.
"We focus on life, then property so them leaving-- we are able to focus on the property and not so much the lives," Green said.
The structure protection crews believe they will likely be needed for 7-10 more days.
