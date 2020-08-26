Structure protection becomes major priority as Medio Fire continues to burn

Green said the vegetation in the area is like a tinderbox waiting to be lit.

Crews have set up 5,000 gallon water pools and 5,000 feet of hose line in case the fire takes a turn.

No evacuations orders have been given, but Green said most people decided to leave anyway.

"We focus on life, then property so them leaving-- we are able to focus on the property and not so much the lives," Green said.

The structure protection crews believe they will likely be needed for 7-10 more days.

