Student arrested after loaded guns found at Atrisco Heritage Academy

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 14, 2020 05:15 PM
Created: February 14, 2020 01:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An APS student was taken into custody after officers said they discovered loaded guns and magazines on campus at Atrisco Heritage Academy. 

The DA's Crime Strategies Unit said it had discovered several of Daniel Acuna's Snapchat videos after receiving a tip. That led to the arrest. 

Acuna, a sophomore, is charged with two felonies, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises and unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person under the age of 19.

According to court documents, Acuna was taken to the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center following his arrest. However, he was released with certain conditions. Acuna cannot possess firearms, he will have to undergo drug testing, and he will also have to abide by a 6 p.m. curfew. 

This was Acuna's first referral to the juvenile justice system, according to the district attorney's office.


