Student athlete drowns at lake near Silver City
Photo: Western New Mexico University
Christina Rodriguez
September 03, 2019 10:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eddie Cruz, 18, drowned at Bill Evans Lake near Silver City on Monday afternoon. He was a football player at Western New Mexico University.
A group of WNMU students were believed to be spending Labor Day weekend at the lake. State police said Cruz went into the water around 3 p.m. and hadn't been seen since.
After hours of searching, the New Mexico State Police dive team recovered his body around 7:30 p.m.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is overseeing the investigation.
"Eddie will always be a part of our Mustang family. We are thinking of and praying for his loved ones during this extremely difficult time," said WNMU Director of Athletics Scott Noble.
