Student athlete drowns at lake near Silver City
Student athlete drowns at lake near Silver City

Student athlete drowns at lake near Silver City

Christina Rodriguez
September 03, 2019 10:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eddie Cruz, 18, drowned at Bill Evans Lake near Silver City on Monday afternoon. He was a football player at Western New Mexico University. 

A group of WNMU students were believed to be spending Labor Day weekend at the lake. State police said Cruz went into the water around 3 p.m. and hadn't been seen since. 

After hours of searching, the New Mexico State Police dive team recovered his body around 7:30 p.m. 

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is overseeing the investigation. 

"Eddie will always be a part of our Mustang family. We are thinking of and praying for his loved ones during this extremely difficult time," said WNMU Director of Athletics Scott Noble. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: September 03, 2019 10:46 AM
Created: September 03, 2019 08:50 AM

