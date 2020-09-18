Students and staff at new Rio Rancho preschool navigate pandemic

Joy Wang
Updated: September 18, 2020 10:19 PM
Created: September 18, 2020 08:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Back to school already takes a lot of planning, but for Shining Stars Preschool, teachers also had the added stress of preparing amid a global pandemic and introducing students to a brand new building.
The school’s five entrances help separate students into different pods. As soon as they walk in, temperature check are given. If a child is feeling sick that day, there's a care room where the child can be isolated from other students to avoid spreading germs.
"We planned everything not knowing how any of this was going to work out," said Kimberly Johns, Shining Stars Preschool Principal.
This week they learned all that planning paid off.
"We have to take a number of additional steps to ensure that we're meeting all those COVID safe practices to ensure we could open," said Beth Pendergrass, a spokesperson for Rio Rancho Public Schools.
The staff took time introducing all the new guidelines and the new building to preschoolers.
"I'm a grandma and my grandson is going here, so when I was planning all this and making our reentry plan, I was honestly thinking of it not only as a school principal, but as that grandma," explained Principal Johns.
There's two new playgrounds. Every two classrooms have a bathroom to share. A new media center includes a Library, STEAM lab, and computer lab.
"Everything is focused on them getting to be able to explore and kind of experiment," said Principal Johns.
All over the school are sensory objects to help kids learn.
"For the first week in a brand new school and during COVID, we couldn't have asked for a better start," Johns said.
