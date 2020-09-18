Students and staff at new Rio Rancho preschool navigate pandemic

"We have to take a number of additional steps to ensure that we're meeting all those COVID safe practices to ensure we could open," said Beth Pendergrass, a spokesperson for Rio Rancho Public Schools.

The staff took time introducing all the new guidelines and the new building to preschoolers.

"I'm a grandma and my grandson is going here, so when I was planning all this and making our reentry plan, I was honestly thinking of it not only as a school principal, but as that grandma," explained Principal Johns.

There's two new playgrounds. Every two classrooms have a bathroom to share. A new media center includes a Library, STEAM lab, and computer lab.

"Everything is focused on them getting to be able to explore and kind of experiment," said Principal Johns.

All over the school are sensory objects to help kids learn.

"For the first week in a brand new school and during COVID, we couldn't have asked for a better start," Johns said.