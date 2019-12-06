Students, coworkers celebrate teacher's 20 years of sobriety | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Students, coworkers celebrate teacher's 20 years of sobriety

Grace Reader
Updated: December 06, 2019 05:36 PM
Created: December 06, 2019 04:48 PM

GRANTS, N.M.- A high school teacher in Grants is showing students that ‘There’s Always Hope.”

Mark Lowther was an alcoholic. However, that all changed on Dec. 5, 1999.

Advertisement

“I looked like I thought I would look as a corpse, and that's the day it bothered me,” Mark said. “That's the last drink I ever had.”

Mark began marking his years of sobriety with a cake.

“During my classes on the fifth of December, I would bring cakes and talk about challenges associated with staying sober and the people that I had hurt,” Mark said.

The tradition resonated with people.

“He's one of those teachers that are truly special,” said Lane Widner, principal of Grants High School. “Kids come to him for advice.”

When Mark hit 15 years of sobriety, students decided that their teacher should be rewarded.

“Five years ago, 47 cakes showed up in my classroom by six in the morning, so I made a flyer and sent it out to other classes and invited them,” Mark said. “The flyer said "It ain’t a piece of cake but there's always hope."

This week, Mark celebrated 20 years of sobriety, and students showed up with 120 cakes.

Mark said the cakes serve as a reminder for people.

“There can be success after screwing up, there can be life after making mistakes,” Mark said. “You don't have to just throw in the towel and give up.”


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees
Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees
Third ART bus involved in crash since launching last week
Third ART bus involved in crash since launching last week
Video shows first ART bus crash
Video shows first ART bus crash
APD releases details about 2 police shootings
APD releases details about 2 police shootings
Singer Harris was impaired, speeding when killed in crash
Singer Harris was impaired, speeding when killed in crash
Advertisement


Albuquerque police still working on list of top 15 offenders
Albuquerque police still working on list of top 15 offenders
After mistaken identity, murder case moves forward
After mistaken identity, murder case moves forward
APD releases details about 2 police shootings
APD releases details about 2 police shootings
Cowboys for Trump group now says sand wasn't from monument
Cowboys for Trump group now says sand wasn't from monument
Mayor Keller announces review of APD data systems
Mayor Keller announces review of APD data systems