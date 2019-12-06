Students, coworkers celebrate teacher's 20 years of sobriety

“During my classes on the fifth of December, I would bring cakes and talk about challenges associated with staying sober and the people that I had hurt,” Mark said.

The tradition resonated with people.

“He's one of those teachers that are truly special,” said Lane Widner, principal of Grants High School. “Kids come to him for advice.”

When Mark hit 15 years of sobriety, students decided that their teacher should be rewarded.

“Five years ago, 47 cakes showed up in my classroom by six in the morning, so I made a flyer and sent it out to other classes and invited them,” Mark said. “The flyer said "It ain’t a piece of cake but there's always hope."

This week, Mark celebrated 20 years of sobriety, and students showed up with 120 cakes.

Mark said the cakes serve as a reminder for people.

“There can be success after screwing up, there can be life after making mistakes,” Mark said. “You don't have to just throw in the towel and give up.”