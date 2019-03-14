Students create room for classmates to focus on mental health
Meg Hilling
March 14, 2019
FARMINGTON, N.M.- Piedra Vista High School students are taking mental health matters into their own hands.
“Obviously, mental health is such a big struggle these days with social media that sort of thing,” said Sydney Gilbert. “We wanted to try and make a safe space in the school, which should be the one safe place kids should have away from home."
The TLC room is full of pillows and stress-relieving trinkets.
"It's there for them to relax and not be stressed,” Bianca Prather said.
About a dozen students use the space on any given week, according to the school’s librarian.
The space is available to students, one at a time, for 15 minutes.
The students say they hope their space will encourage other schools to consider organizing one of their own.
