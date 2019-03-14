Students create room for classmates to focus on mental health | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Students create room for classmates to focus on mental health

Meg Hilling
March 14, 2019 05:47 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M.- Piedra Vista High School students are taking mental health matters into their own hands.

Advertisement

“Obviously, mental health is such a big struggle these days with social media that sort of thing,” said Sydney Gilbert. “We wanted to try and make a safe space in the school, which should be the one safe place kids should have away from home."

The TLC room is full of pillows and stress-relieving trinkets.

"It's there for them to relax and not be stressed,” Bianca Prather said.

About a dozen students use the space on any given week, according to the school’s librarian.

The space is available to students, one at a time, for 15 minutes.

The students say they hope their space will encourage other schools to consider organizing one of their own.

Credits

Meg Hilling


Updated: March 14, 2019 05:47 PM
Created: March 14, 2019 04:51 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigate suspicious package in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate suspicious package in NE Albuquerque
Taos County compound suspects now face terrorism-related charges
Taos County compound suspects now face terrorism-related charges
Former judge sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to DWI
Former judge sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to DWI
Police: Suspects stole from local Target, pointed gun at security
Police: Suspects stole from local Target, pointed gun at security
Teens steal cough syrup from four stores in one day
Teens steal cough syrup from four stores in one day
Advertisement




EPC passes Namaste Development proposal 5-1, despite opposition
EPC passes Namaste Development proposal 5-1, despite opposition
State lawmakers still split on budget, two days left in session
State lawmakers still split on budget, two days left in session
Gov. signs bill to create department for early childhood services
Gov. signs bill to create department for early childhood services
Police investigate suspicious package in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate suspicious package in NE Albuquerque
Taos County compound suspects now face terrorism-related charges
Taos County compound suspects now face terrorism-related charges