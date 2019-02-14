Students, parents relieved no one was hurt during incident at Cleveland HS

Students were taken to the gym, the field and those who don’t drive were bussed to the Santa Ana Star Center along with faculty and staff.

Students said as they were moved from place to place, they realized the seriousness of the situation.

“A couple people were crying and upset but some of us were singing, dancing, just trying to take out the negative,” Martin said.

As news of the incident spread, students were happy to hear no one was hurt.

“I’m a little scared moving forward but it makes me really open to, like, what could happen,” said Jadyn Montoya, a freshman.

Parents said they are hoping this is a reminder to others to educate their children on what to do in these types of situations.

“We just have to be vigilant at all times knowing, don’t forget the skills you learned and being able to know how to apply them when you need to,” said Tina Sanya.