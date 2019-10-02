Students speak up about mental health at APS board meeting

“As we sit back and wait for the problem to solve itself, another life gets lost and another week goes by,” said a student who spoke at the meeting.

Students at the meeting were not asking school officials for solutions but instead were providing their own like asking for school therapists, wellness rooms for crises, and mental health days.

“When my mom told them why I wasn't there she was told it wasn't a valid excuse,” said another student who lined up to speak.

Though it was not on the agenda, APS administration responded.

“We heard you. We want to work with you to make a difference,” said Scott Elder, Albuquerque Public Schools Chief Operations Officer.

APS currently offers the following resources to students:

-District behavioral health resource nurse who has helped with a district wide re-entry process for students returning from behavioral health treatment facilities

-District resource crisis councilor

-244 school councilors

-127 school nurses

-9 non-special education social workers

-13 crossroads councilors who deal with the reoccurring substance abuse

-11 school-based health centers with mental health providers.

APS officials also included plans for the $800,000 grant from Bernalillo County.

With that money they plan to implement peer helper programs, certify three stress management trainers, and add resilience builder curriculum.

An APS spokesperson told KOB 4 they do not track the number of suicides within the district. In 2018, there were 1,400 APS students who were identified “at risk.” Nearly 900 of those identified received suicide assessments.

