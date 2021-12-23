Studio of Albuquerque artist destroyed in warehouse fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque artist rented studio space inside a warehouse near 6th Street and Haines, and now most of his work and materials are gone after a fire Wednesday morning.

"I do a lot of large-scale work that focuses on displaced people, oddly enough," said Jesse Littlebird. He's now displaced from his studio of two years after a fire ripped through the warehouse, destroying almost everything inside.