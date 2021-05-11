Study: 1 in 10 Americans drink more on video calls compared to in person

"For men, it's usually they're starting to drink four or more in one episode or more than 14 a week – that can start to lead to harmful drinking behavior," he said. "In women, it's usually if they start to drink three or more in one setting or more than seven in one week."

The other problem is that some people aren't able to stop. Dr. Romo said alcohol abuse can also be when a person becomes upset when someone points out their drinking habit, if they start drinking earlier in the day and if they keep missing plans with family or friends.

Another concern for Dr. Romo is why people are choosing virtual drinking over drinking in person. The AAC said two-thirds of Americans think the biggest perk to drinking virtually is that it's safer than going out. However, it's not without risk.

"You're going to lower your immune system, which is your primary defense against infections, including COVID," Dr. Romo said.