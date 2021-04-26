Study: 67% of Americans planning summer vacations | KOB 4

Study: 67% of Americans planning summer vacations

Casey Torres
Created: April 26, 2021 12:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Search data gathered by Tripadvisor shows 67% of Americans plan to travel during the summer.

KOB 4 asked New Mexicans at the Sunport what their plans were for traveling.

“I think people are ready to get out of their homes and live their life again after a big, long year of staying home being concerned about catching this virus,” said Valerie Espinosa from Santa Fe.

Staycations are losing their cool. About 29% of Americans have booked a week-long trip, and beach destinations are in high demand. 

“We’re going to a beach house, and we’re just going to fish and stuff,” said one traveler.

Another traveler at the airport said, “Myrtle Beach. But I’m not gonna do that just yet. I don’t know if I’m going to go yet, but if I do go, it will be in June.”

“I’m going to hit the beach in South Padre (Island) next month,” said Espinosa.

Tripadvisor also predicts 53% of Americans will splurge compared to other vacations.

“I think we’ve saved our travel funds, and we’re ready to get out there and travel again,” said a traveler.

“I’ve been able to save so much cause I can’t do anything, so I feel like I would spend more to do something with my family,” said a woman about a planned trip to Texas.

“Yes, I’m gonna splurge. I deserve it, you know. And with this COVID, you never know what’s going to happen, so yes, I’m going to spend my money,” Espinosa said. 


