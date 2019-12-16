Study: Albuquerque needs about 500 new homeless shelter beds | KOB 4
Advertisement

Study: Albuquerque needs about 500 new homeless shelter beds

Study: Albuquerque needs about 500 new homeless shelter beds

The Associated Press
Created: December 16, 2019 07:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A new report has shown the city of Albuquerque needs about 500 new beds to accommodate all of the adults who are sleeping on the streets, in parks and other unsheltered locations.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Friday that the $45,000 analysis was intended to help the city determine how to safely accommodate people without any place to stay over the night.

Advertisement

Officials say the report does not include any additional capacity needed to serve families.

Officials say 545 out of more than 1,500 people were considered unsheltered.

Officials say the city needs 463 to 518 new shelter beds to meet the demand, doubling what is currently available.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund
State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund
4-year-old’s death raises questions
4-year-old’s death raises questions
Puppies abandoned near Socorro gas station
Puppies abandoned near Socorro gas station
FBI: UNM student from Saudi Arabia had kill list
FBI: UNM student from Saudi Arabia had kill list
City leaders respond to people's concerns over unsafe road
City leaders respond to people's concerns over unsafe road
Advertisement


State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund
State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund
APD steps up security measures near shopping centers
APD steps up security measures near shopping centers
New Mexico awarded $3.5M to help fight opioid crisis
New Mexico awarded $3.5M to help fight opioid crisis
Study: Albuquerque needs about 500 new homeless shelter beds
Study: Albuquerque needs about 500 new homeless shelter beds
4-year-old’s death raises questions
4-year-old’s death raises questions