Study focuses on perishable items from Guadalupe Mountains | KOB 4
Advertisement

Study focuses on perishable items from Guadalupe Mountains

Study focuses on perishable items from Guadalupe Mountains

The Associated Press
Created: December 02, 2019 10:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A team of researchers is getting federal funding to analyze perishable artifacts to better understand the early inhabitants who lived in and around caves in southeastern New Mexico and West Texas.
    
Officials say the region is under-researched and the $200,000 grant from the Bureau of Land Management will help fund more work in the Guadalupe Mountains.
    
The University of New Mexico is partnering with the Lincoln National Forest, the New Mexico Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, Guadalupe Mountains National Park and the Carlsbad Museum and Art Center.
    
The team will use existing museum collections to build a chronology of basket and sandal styles used by those who lived in the area centuries ago.
    
They also will re-document two of the area’s rock shelter sites with new technologies, including a drone and photogrammetric mapping.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Beloved snowman made of tumbleweeds returns to Albuquerque
Beloved snowman made of tumbleweeds returns to Albuquerque
Fight breaks out at Albuquerque Walmart on Black Friday
Fight breaks out at Albuquerque Walmart on Black Friday
Statistics: Crime still plagues New Mexico’s largest city
Statistics: Crime still plagues New Mexico’s largest city
Convicted New Mexico murderer, on the run for more than a year, arrested in Maine
Convicted New Mexico murderer, on the run for more than a year, arrested in Maine
Sheriff’s deputy recovering after rollover crash on duty
Sheriff’s deputy recovering after rollover crash on duty
Advertisement


Statistics: Crime still plagues New Mexico’s largest city
Statistics: Crime still plagues New Mexico’s largest city
Thanksgiving snowstorm kicks off ski season across the state
Thanksgiving snowstorm kicks off ski season across the state
Tips to protect yourself from Cyber Monday scams
Tips to protect yourself from Cyber Monday scams
Beloved snowman made of tumbleweeds returns to Albuquerque
Beloved snowman made of tumbleweeds returns to Albuquerque
Democratic Senate candidate highlights stance on abortion
Democratic Senate candidate highlights stance on abortion