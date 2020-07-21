Study: More money likely needed for universal health care in NM | KOB 4
Study: More money likely needed for universal health care in NM

The Associated Press
Created: July 21, 2020 12:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Consultants have outlined for New Mexico’s Democrat-led Legislature the financial consequences of adopting a state-administered universal health insurance program for all residents.

They say in a final report released Monday that such a system would improve affordability for low-income households. However, premiums for other families, employer contributions and payroll taxes likely would go up to pay for what could be a multibillion-dollar shortfall over the first five years.

The analysis also says the state’s uninsured rate would likely fall below 1% and that the use of health care services would likely increase as the vast majority of residents turn to public insurance. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

