Study: Obesity can increase risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms

Casey Torres
Created: April 14, 2021 01:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A recent study from the CDC shows a high body mass index, or BMI, can increase more severe COVID-19 symptoms for a patient, give them a higher chance of going to the ICU, and a higher chance of requiring invasive treatments. 

"Those patients who are obese do stay in the ICU longer, stay on ventilators longer, and have higher rates of complications," said Dr. Denise A. Gonzales, the medical director for Presbyterian. "So they have an overall harder time, but they're not more likely to die." 

Watch the video above to learn more about how to reduce the risk. 


