Study: Obesity can increase risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A recent study from the CDC shows a high body mass index, or BMI, can increase more severe COVID-19 symptoms for a patient, give them a higher chance of going to the ICU, and a higher chance of requiring invasive treatments.

"Those patients who are obese do stay in the ICU longer, stay on ventilators longer, and have higher rates of complications," said Dr. Denise A. Gonzales, the medical director for Presbyterian. "So they have an overall harder time, but they're not more likely to die."