Study: Warming climate means shortages on Pecos River

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal water managers say the Pecos River Basin in New Mexico is likely to experience growing water shortages as temperatures continue to rise over the next century.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on Wednesday discussed the findings of a recently completed study on the basin. The Pecos River flows through eastern New Mexico into Texas, where it joins the Rio Grande near the U.S.-Mexican border. It's home to more than 130,000 acres of crops and orchards.