Substance abuse treatment facility nears move to new location
Marian Camacho
June 10, 2019 11:31 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The state's hub for drug and alcohol treatment services in northern New Mexico will be moving to its new location next week.
The Gibson Medical Center will be the new home of the Turquoise Lodge Hospital. The hospital will lease space that will allow for outpatient program to grow and expand in the future.
The move is an effort to align state and county resources in addressing behavioral health and substance misuse.
“I am proud and appreciative of the steps both government agencies have taken to work together and enhance services,” said NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel. “The new location allows our Turquoise Lodge Hospital to add eight additional beds for medical detox and social rehabilitation”
The hospital's old location off of Zuni will be absorbed by Bernalillo County's Metropolitan Assessment Treatment Services, or MATS, which currently uses a portion of the space.
The Turquoise Lodge Hospital has provided substance abuse treatment to adults since 1952 and has served more than 1,300 patients every year.
