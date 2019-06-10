Substance abuse treatment facility nears move to new location

“I am proud and appreciative of the steps both government agencies have taken to work together and enhance services,” said NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel. “The new location allows our Turquoise Lodge Hospital to add eight additional beds for medical detox and social rehabilitation”

The hospital's old location off of Zuni will be absorbed by Bernalillo County's Metropolitan Assessment Treatment Services, or MATS, which currently uses a portion of the space.

The Turquoise Lodge Hospital has provided substance abuse treatment to adults since 1952 and has served more than 1,300 patients every year.

