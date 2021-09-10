Successful first day at the New Mexico State Fair

Brianna Wilson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The New Mexico State Fair is officially back after taking a year off due to the pandemic.
General Manager Dan Mourning said the first day exceeded expectations, and Thursday morning’s numbers were better than the numbers in 2019.
Mourning admitted it was challenging to get everything up and running again after two years, dealing with new people, new contractors and new schedules.
“This is a very highly coordinated event,” he said. “It's almost like a dance, you know, and everybody has their part.”
Fair officials also introduced new COVID-19 safety precautions this year, including required proof of vaccination to get in and mask requirements indoors. If you have not been vaccinated, you can get in by showing exemption documents and a negative COVID test.
The State Fair runs through Sept. 19. You can find a full line-up of events for each day on the fair's website.
