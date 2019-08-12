Summer ends, school year begins for APS | KOB 4
Summer ends, school year begins for APS

Patrick Hayes
August 12, 2019 06:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It's the first day back to school for Albuquerque Public Schools.

Students will be greeted by teachers who are getting a 6% pay increase.

The base salary for a teacher in New Mexico went from $36,000 to $41,000 annually.

Lawmakers believe the raise will help attract and retrain more teachers.

Prior to the school year, APS said it still had a need for special education teachers.

