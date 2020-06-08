Summer programs resume in Albuquerque

"All kids are required to wear masks and the city is providing those, if needed," Keller said.

Swim lessons will begin June 15. Tennis programs will toward the end of the month.

Community leaders are also excited about the summer reading program, which nearly 1,200 kids have signed up for.

On top of keeping kids busy, the summer programs also provide 400 young adults with jobs.

