Summer programs resume in Albuquerque

June 08, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Summer programs in Albuquerque have resumed despite a global pandemic.

"The City of Albuquerque is the largest provider of childcare in the State of New Mexico, so this is just a reality that our city steps up to do each year," said Mayor Tim Keller. "We're always up for the challenge."

The mayor said 775 youth were registered for the city-run programs, and parents began dropping them off on Monday.

Due to COVID-19 still being a threat, changes have been made to protect the children and the workers.

"All kids are required to wear masks and the city is providing those, if needed," Keller said.

Swim lessons will begin June 15.  Tennis programs will toward the end of the month.

Community leaders are also excited about the summer reading program, which nearly 1,200 kids have signed up for.

On top of keeping kids busy, the summer programs also provide 400 young adults with jobs.

Click here for more information about summer programs in Albuquerque


