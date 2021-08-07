Summerfest returns to half of Nob Hill

Carlos Vargas, owner of Avengers Vintage, said Saturday is one of their busiest days, but noticed all of his foot traffic has gone toward the festival.

"It does kind of make us feel a little bit left out that we are not more included in that event," he said.

Steinberg said he thinks the change was made because the event was set up in such a short amount of time, KOB 4 has not been able to confirm that with city officials.

There will be one last Summerfest event next Saturday at Ventana Ranch community park. Unless restrictive guidelines are released by either the CDC, the state or city, the event will go on despite the increase in cases.

“We needed to bring it back because we need to get people out into the streets and have fun, we love seeing all the people and walking around and looking at the vendors," said Phil Chavez, Summerfest attendee.