Couple pepper-sprayed employee, stole money and sunglasses | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
February 20, 2019 11:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating two robbery suspects.

Officers responded to the Sunglass Hut in Uptown on Valentine's Day after a man and woman pepper sprayed an employee and demanded money from the registers.

According to police, the couple was looking at sunglasses when the man suddenly pepper sprayed an employee, forced him to the back room and then demanded he open the registers.

Meanwhile, officers say the woman went around the store stealing several sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the pair is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867).  Anonymous tips may also be submitted here

