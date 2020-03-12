Sunport, airlines respond to coronavirus concerns

The New Mexico Department of Health is investigating a possible travel link for a fourth coronavirus case.

The Sunport is asking community members to take an extra step if they have to visit the airport.

Instead of going inside to pick up a relative or guest, officials want them to use the pick-up lane right outside the airport.

Several airlines released details about what they are doing to ensure the cabins are clean and safe.

