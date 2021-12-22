Sunport anticipates holiday travel near pre-pandemic levels amid omicron spread

Brianna Wilson
Updated: December 22, 2021 10:05 AM
Created: December 22, 2021 08:08 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Travelers are heading out from the Sunport on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
Sunport officials anticipate they will see more than 13,000 passengers each day for the next two weeks, which is near pre-pandemic levels.
With such an influx of travelers amid the spread of the omicron variant, officials are encouraging travelers to take basic COVID-19 safety precautions: Wear a mask, wash your hands and do not travel if you are showing any COVID-related symptoms.
"We're prepared and we have all of our COVID-19 measures in place – such as plexiglass partitions all over the counters and anti-bacterial stations," said Cassandra Scott, a Sunport spokesperson. "We have on-site COVID testing for passengers, should they need it."
If you plan to get tested at the Sunport, be prepared to pay, however. Tests start at $59 for a COVID-19 antigen test with same-day results within two hours and there are three other options.
Fewer seats are available on most flights than in previous years, as airlines are limiting capacity so people can social distance while on-board.
Aside from COVID, officials encourage flyers to show up at least two hours early for their flight to account for longer lines and wait times during the holiday season.
Flyers are also encouraged to review what they can and cannot bring in their carry-on and checked bags so the lines at security or the ticket counter are not slowed down.
The Sunport has more information on their website flyers need to know before they fly, including holiday tips and travel updates.
