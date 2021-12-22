Sunport anticipates holiday travel near pre-pandemic levels amid omicron spread

If you plan to get tested at the Sunport, be prepared to pay, however. Tests start at $59 for a COVID-19 antigen test with same-day results within two hours and there are three other options.

Fewer seats are available on most flights than in previous years, as airlines are limiting capacity so people can social distance while on-board.

Aside from COVID, officials encourage flyers to show up at least two hours early for their flight to account for longer lines and wait times during the holiday season.

Flyers are also encouraged to review what they can and cannot bring in their carry-on and checked bags so the lines at security or the ticket counter are not slowed down.

The Sunport has more information on their website flyers need to know before they fly, including holiday tips and travel updates.