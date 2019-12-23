Sunport expects rush of travelers for the holidays

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: December 23, 2019 06:33 PM
Created: December 23, 2019 05:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Sunport officials recommend that people show up to the airport at least two hours before their flight this holiday season.
“We expect to be very busy here at the Sunport, but our staff, airline partners and TSA are ready to go to accommodate the increasing traffic,” said Jonathan Small, Sunport spokesperson.
Small said travelers should also avoid wrapping their gifts if they plan to take them through security and carry them on the plane.
“They do reserve the right to open them,” Small said.
