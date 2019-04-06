Sunport experiences third power outage in two weeks | KOB 4
Sunport experiences third power outage in two weeks

Christina Rodriguez
April 06, 2019 06:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another power outage was reported around 6:30 a.m. at the Albuquerque Sunport on Saturday. The Sunport said the outage only lasted for about 22 minutes.

Fortunately, the backup generator kicked in so no flights were impacted.

It was only two weeks ago on March 23 when a power outage had caused 30 flights to be canceled or delayed. PNM says a faulty underground line was to blame. Another early morning power interruption happened on March 25.

The cause of Saturday's outage is still being investigated. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: April 06, 2019 06:13 PM
Created: April 06, 2019 05:31 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

