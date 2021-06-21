Sunport looks to hire musicians for return of 'Sunport Serenades' | KOB 4

Casey Torres
Created: June 21, 2021 02:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Sunport is bringing back “Sunport Serenades” on August 15.

There’s a callout for musicians to audition by sending a digital submission like a SoundCloud, Spotify or website link to sunportinfo@cabq.gov by July 15th. 

A Google Drive folder can also be set up with the airport to submit video or audio files.

Selected musicians will receive an hourly rate of $150. They could work during busy travel days during Balloon Fiesta and holidays.

The Sunport has hired up to 100 musicians in previous years.

The program has been around for decades, but paused during the pandemic.


