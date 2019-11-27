Sunport officials brace for delays due to wintry storm

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Sunport officials are bracing for a wintry storm that is expected to hit the metro area Wednesday night.
So far, officials said they have seen a handful of small delays but are expecting to see more as the storm progresses.
"If we do get a storm, it's going to be inevitable that we do get some delays. But, our crews, it's the number one priority to keep the runways and taxiways clean to keep the planes moving,” said Stephanie Kitts, a Sunport spokesperson.
A total of 4 to 6 inches of snow are expected to accumulate in the Albuquerque metro area.
The storm is supposed to have significant impacts on I-25, I-40 and 550 northwest from Rio Rancho.
