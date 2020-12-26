Sunport officials urge caution as people travel home after Christmas

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 26, 2020 06:16 PM
Created: December 26, 2020 05:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New numbers from the TSA revealed that more than a million people traveled by plane over the Christmas holiday.
The TSA said it screened over 600,000 people on Christmas Day and more than 846,000 people on Christmas Eve.
Now as many of those people are returning home, a Sunport spokesperson said people who have been exposed or have COVID symptoms should not head to the airport.
"Be mindful of those around you and what's going on. 100%. If you feel sick at all, whether it's a fever or a runny nose, or sore throat or any of that—just do not travel,” said Stephanie Kitts, a Sunport spokesperson.
Under the current public health order, anyone entering or reentering New Mexico is required to quarantine for 14 days if they’re traveling from a high-risk state. Currently, every state is classified as high risk.
The city of Albuquerque and Southwest Labs are providing optional testing at the Sunport. That testing site is available to travelers on a walk-in basis and is located on the east end of the ticketing level. People who receive a negative test result will still be required to quarantine for 14 days.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company