Sunport reports nearly 90% drop in passengers amid COVID-19 outbreak

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 24, 2020 11:53 AM
Created: March 24, 2020 11:14 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On average, the Albuquerque International Sunport usually sees upwards of 15,000 arriving and departing passengers a day. Officials say that number is now down nearly 90%, an unprecedented low.
“We never like to see record low numbers when it comes to airport traffic, but in light of the coronavirus pandemic, this is the best thing for our community and we appreciate that travelers are taking this seriously and staying home,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.
The Sunport has put a number of measures into place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including enhanced sanitation procedures and the addition of public hand sanitizer stations. The New Mexico Department of Health has also set up a booth in the terminal to consult with passengers upon arrival.
Despite the outbreak, the Sunport must maintain operations because it plays a vital, emergency response role for the state. Aside from commercial flights, the Sunport operates jointly with Kirtland Air Force Base, is home to cargo facilities for UPS and FedEx, and facilitates medevac services for hospitals statewide.
The Sunport has followed the state's guidelines — more than half of the bars, restaurants and concessions are closed. The ones that remain open are on limited hours and only offer take-out.
Sunport officials are working with local and federal agencies to monitor the outbreak as it continues to evolve.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company