Sunport reports nearly 90% drop in passengers amid COVID-19 outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On average, the Albuquerque International Sunport usually sees upwards of 15,000 arriving and departing passengers a day. Officials say that number is now down nearly 90%, an unprecedented low.

“We never like to see record low numbers when it comes to airport traffic, but in light of the coronavirus pandemic, this is the best thing for our community and we appreciate that travelers are taking this seriously and staying home,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.