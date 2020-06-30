Sunport to receive $6M to reconstruct taxiway | KOB 4
Sunport to receive $6M to reconstruct taxiway

Sunport to receive $6M to reconstruct taxiway

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 30, 2020 10:30 AM
Created: June 30, 2020 10:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Sunport will receive more than $6 million to reconstruct the taxiway.

The funding is part of a nearly $800 million investment in airport infrastructure through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). 

"These 383 grants will allow airport sponsors to either begin or complete construction projects that will maintain the safety and efficiency of our national airport system," FFA Administration Stephen M. Dickson said. 

Other New Mexico airports will also be awarded funding for safety projects: 

  • Belen Regional will receive $3 million to reconstruct their runway
  • Jicarilla Apache Nation will receive $3,366,666 to reconstruct their runway
  • Fort Sumner Municipal will receive $166,666 to install miscellaneous navigational aids, reconstruct the airport lighting vault, and rehabilitate airport beacons 
  • Vaughn Municipal will receive $52,222 to construct/extend/improve their safety area 

For more information about the grants, click here


