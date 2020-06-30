Sunport to receive $6M to reconstruct taxiway

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 30, 2020 10:30 AM
Created: June 30, 2020 10:16 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Sunport will receive more than $6 million to reconstruct the taxiway.
The funding is part of a nearly $800 million investment in airport infrastructure through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
"These 383 grants will allow airport sponsors to either begin or complete construction projects that will maintain the safety and efficiency of our national airport system," FFA Administration Stephen M. Dickson said.
Other New Mexico airports will also be awarded funding for safety projects:
For more information about the grants, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company