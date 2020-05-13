Sunport to receive millions from CARES Act to offset impact of less travel

The Albuquerque City Council will also have to approve how the money is spent.

“This funding plays a crucial role for the financial recovery of the Sunport, which like the tourism industry has been devastated by COVID-19,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “At this time, the extent to which CARES Act grant money will cover long-term lost revenue is unclear, so we’re taking a layered approach depending on the scope and rate of recovery. The department relies on passengers to generate revenue, so these factors will determine if additional action is needed down the line.”

The city also wants to make sure people feel safe while traveling through the Sunport. The enhanced cleaning and sanitization schedule, which was established in March, will remain in place indefinitely, according to the mayor.

Plexiglass dividers have also been installed on counter spaces, and markers indicate where passengers should stand to promote social distancing. Seating in hold areas has also been limited.