Sunport upgrades nearly complete
Ryan Laughlin
September 19, 2019 06:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Construction at the Sunport is almost over—for now.
“Construction has been going on a long time,” said Stephanie Kitts, spokesperson for the Sunport. “We're happy to see some of the staging areas going away."
Kitts said crews have updated lighting, put up new ceiling tiles, installed new ticket counters and upgraded luggage carousels.
The process has taken longer than expected because of change that had to be made.
“We had to change that contractor halfway through the project,” Kitts said. “Unfortunately, the previous contractor ordered some things incorrectly, and so a lot of what's still behind curtain is due to waiting on some new parts and some new pieces that need to be installed before they can completely button it up."
Part of the construction is expected to be completed by the time Balloon Fiesta arrives.
The Sunpot hopes to be completely done with the pre-security side of renovations in November.
Crews will then focus their attention on a different project on the other side of security.
“We're not even on the design phase for that yet, so we're looking at probably 2021," Kitts said.
