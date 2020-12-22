Sunport will begin offering COVID-19 testing for travelers

Photo: Tim Gallegos
December 22, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new city partnership will provide travelers the opportunity to get tested for COVID-19 at the Albuquerque International Sunport, starting this week.
“While testing does not eliminate risk, we are happy to offer this convenient option to travelers making their way through the Sunport this holiday season,” said Nyika Allen, director of aviation for the City of Albuquerque. “This partnership allows us to help those who do decide to travel do so with an additional layer of caution.”
The City of Albuquerque partnered with Southwest Labs, an independent clinical laboratory. Test results will be provided to patients via email or through a secure app. The results will also be shared with the appropriate government agencies, including the New Mexico Department of Health.
Travelers will have the choice of two tests — an antigen (rapid) test or PCR test, considered the "gold standard." The testing site will be on the east end of the ticketing level and will open at 5 a.m.
“Southwest Labs is very excited for the opportunity to assist the Albuquerque Sunport in delivering COVID-19 testing for travelers in their facility. Alongside proper behaviors like masks, hand washing, and social distancing, quality laboratory testing is one of the most important tools we have to combat this pandemic,” said Evan Baldwin, the medical director at Southwest Labs. “Southwest Labs will now be able to deliver this tool directly where travelers pass into and out of our State, generating actionable data for both the individuals being tested and the State managing its pandemic response.”
Officials said the testing site may be expanded to the general public in the future. A negative test result does not permit visitors to forgo self-quarantine or be exempt from the state's public health order. However, a negative test may waive some restrictions at other travel destinations.
Traffic through the Sunport is still down about 75% from this time last year.
