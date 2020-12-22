Sunport will begin offering COVID-19 testing for travelers

“Southwest Labs is very excited for the opportunity to assist the Albuquerque Sunport in delivering COVID-19 testing for travelers in their facility. Alongside proper behaviors like masks, hand washing, and social distancing, quality laboratory testing is one of the most important tools we have to combat this pandemic,” said Evan Baldwin, the medical director at Southwest Labs. “Southwest Labs will now be able to deliver this tool directly where travelers pass into and out of our State, generating actionable data for both the individuals being tested and the State managing its pandemic response.”

Officials said the testing site may be expanded to the general public in the future. A negative test result does not permit visitors to forgo self-quarantine or be exempt from the state's public health order. However, a negative test may waive some restrictions at other travel destinations.

Traffic through the Sunport is still down about 75% from this time last year.