Super Bowl 2020: How much does a 30-second ad cost? | KOB 4
Super Bowl 2020: How much does a 30-second ad cost?

Casey Torres
Updated: January 27, 2020 11:12 AM
Created: January 27, 2020 07:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The NFL’s biggest game of the season is coming up, but what a lot of people look forward to besides football is the commercials.

"Doritos really stick out to me. They've always had pretty hilarious commercials. It's mostly if it's funny, that’s what appeals to me,” Kenny Diamond, a Chicago Bears fan.

Del Esparza, the President of Esparza Digital & Advertising, said there are about 120 million people watching the game domestically. Fifty percent of them are watching for the ads as well, he explained.

A 30-second slot costs about $5.6 million. Esparza said that’s about a $2 million spike since 2015.

"About 60 commercials will run from the kick off to the end of the game. Depending on how great the game is, sometimes you want to be in the first quarter, sometimes you want to be in the last quarter," Esparza explained. "Some of the best commercials and some of the most memorable commercials are in the very, very last quarter if the game is close."

But no matter which break an ad runs in, he said it’s still up to the product itself to make a big bang.

"To be compelling. To be provocative. Be highly emotional and be memorable and communicate the benefit that your product or service is going to provide,” he advised.

However, Kenny said he just needs a little bit of humor.

"I'll laugh at the funny ones...so try to make it funny,” laughed Diamond.


