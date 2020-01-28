Super Bowl snacks: What a nutritionist wants you to know

"If you're in a social setting, people can eat 2, 3,000 calories easily, just during the game. Take into consideration. It's not just the eating but it's also what they're drinking," she explained.

These are some tips from Rael to avoid eating too many calories:

Don't skip your breakfast or lunch before the game.

Grab a plate of food and sit down.

Don't hang out next to the food.

Follow the same tips for your kids.

Also – add some vegetable and fruit platters to the mix.

But most importantly, Rael said, "Be intentional. Be mindful with what you're eating because it' just so easy to keep grabbing food."