Super Bowl Sunday: a big day for advertisements | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Super Bowl Sunday: a big day for advertisements

Ryan Laughlin
February 03, 2019 10:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Super Bowl Sunday can offer a lot more than just the game. It is one of the biggest days of the year for advertising. 

Advertisement

According to CNBC, a 30-second ad costs $5.25 million this year.

The star of the big game, Tom Brady, could potentially only afford a minute of ad time with his salary this year. 

Watch the video above to see what Albuquerque fans had to say about the commercials. 

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: February 03, 2019 10:08 PM
Created: February 03, 2019 06:04 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police are searching for wanted teenager
Police are searching for wanted teenager
Man unhappy with response from 242-COPS call
Man unhappy with response from 242-COPS call
Police increase DWI patrols
Police increase DWI patrols
Couple loses almost everything in fire
Couple loses almost everything in fire
Man charged in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Man charged in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Advertisement




Police increase DWI patrols
Police increase DWI patrols
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
Super Bowl Sunday: a big day for advertisements
Super Bowl Sunday: a big day for advertisements
Police are searching for wanted teenager
Police are searching for wanted teenager
Pentagon sending another 3,750 troops to Southwest border
Pentagon sending another 3,750 troops to Southwest border