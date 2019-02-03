Super Bowl Sunday: a big day for advertisements
Ryan Laughlin
February 03, 2019 10:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Super Bowl Sunday can offer a lot more than just the game. It is one of the biggest days of the year for advertising.
According to CNBC, a 30-second ad costs $5.25 million this year.
The star of the big game, Tom Brady, could potentially only afford a minute of ad time with his salary this year.
Watch the video above to see what Albuquerque fans had to say about the commercials.
