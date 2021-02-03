Supporters, opponents of hybrid learning voice their opinions ahead of APS decision

Some parents and students in favor of the hybrid option also showed up at APS headquarters Wednesday.

They believe the risk for teachers is no different from having any other essential job.

The students added that virtual learning has taken a toll on their mental health.

"I think on paper or on screen, a lot of the boxes are getting checked, but it's a lot of the intangibles that we really see them lacking-- just learning how to interact with people or learning to be leaders or mentor of younger students, and I think complacency has set in," said Joey Belville.

The Albuquerque Teachers Federation says the APS reentry proposal includes a return to the classroom while continuing remote learning for four days the week of Feb. 16. Hybrid learning for small groups—25% of the class—would begin Feb. 22. Hybrid learning will expand to the 50% model March 8. Spring break is planned for the week of March 22.