Supreme Court allows recall effort against Trump booster | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Supreme Court allows recall effort against Trump booster

Supreme Court allows recall effort against Trump booster

The Associated Press
Created: June 28, 2021 01:02 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An effort to recall the founder of Cowboys for Trump from his public office as a county commissioner can move forward under an order of the New Mexico state Supreme Court.

In a written order Monday, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal from Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin and upheld a lower court ruling that said voters can circulate a recall petition.

A group from Otero County has accused Griffin of using his elected county position for personal gain.

Griffin has called the allegations baseless and politically motivated. Cowboys for Trump has held horseback-riding parades across the country in support of President Donald Trump.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

'Bucket list' balloon ride was gift to APS assistant principal who was moving to another school
Susan & John Montoya were in the hot air balloon that crashed in Albuquerque.
Airman from Albuquerque dies at military base in Qatar
Willis after taking command of the 210th Red Horse Squadron at Kirtland Air Force Base.
APD: Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
APD: Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
New Mexicans pay their respects to the 5 killed in hot air balloon crash
New Mexicans pay their respects to the 5 killed in hot air balloon crash
APS family mourns loss of those killed in hot air balloon crash
APS family mourns loss of those killed in hot air balloon crash