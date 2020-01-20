Supreme Court committee plans to make improvements to pre-trial detention system

"You're trying to predict human behavior when people are released pre-trial and you're trying to predict how dangerous they'll be and you can't always do that with great accuracy,” Pepin said.

The AOC’s newly-formed Pre-Trial Service Centralized Unit is working to get a complete criminal history of defendants to judges before they make the decision to detain someone.

“There are cases when people are released, pending some other charge, and they commit a violent act. And while that's very unusual—based on the data that we see—it happens. And when it happens, people say, ‘Well, why was that person released?’ And they were released because the best you can do to predict human behavior is still not going to be 100 percent accurate,” Pepin said.

The AOC is asking for over $840,000 from the legislature to help bolster programs designed to better inform judges and get more defendants to show up to their court hearings.