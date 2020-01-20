Supreme Court committee plans to make improvements to pre-trial detention system

Ryan Laughlin
Created: January 20, 2020 06:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Lawmakers are hoping to make improvements to the state’s current pre-trial detention system during the legislative session.
The Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) is providing a state Supreme Court committee with the data to make a well-informed decision on changes to the pre-trial system.
"A lot of people have ideas about how they think the system could work better. I think the committee’s task is to see if those ideas have support in facts,” said AOC Director Arthur Pepin.
Pepin said his group will help the committee tackle the complicated problem.
"You're trying to predict human behavior when people are released pre-trial and you're trying to predict how dangerous they'll be and you can't always do that with great accuracy,” Pepin said.
The AOC’s newly-formed Pre-Trial Service Centralized Unit is working to get a complete criminal history of defendants to judges before they make the decision to detain someone.
“There are cases when people are released, pending some other charge, and they commit a violent act. And while that's very unusual—based on the data that we see—it happens. And when it happens, people say, ‘Well, why was that person released?’ And they were released because the best you can do to predict human behavior is still not going to be 100 percent accurate,” Pepin said.
The AOC is asking for over $840,000 from the legislature to help bolster programs designed to better inform judges and get more defendants to show up to their court hearings.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company