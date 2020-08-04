Supreme Court rules governor can fine businesses non-compliant with health order

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 04, 2020 02:41 PM
Created: August 04, 2020 11:38 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Supreme Court has ruled that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration has the authority to levy hefty fines against businesses not following the state's public health order.
The lawsuit claimed the governor's administration was overstepping its authority with $5,000 fines and should be limited to $100 citations with possible jail time.
16 businesses have been cited by the state for $5,000.
Oral arguments began at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Justices announced their decision just before noon, saying the legislature has given Gov. Lujan Grisham that authority.
The New Mexico Republican Party, which pushed the issue, released the following statement after the ruling:
"This ruling demonstrates the need to seek change at the polls this November by electing conservative judicial candidates who will help protect our freedoms and basic rights."
