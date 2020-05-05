Surge in mental health resources expected due to isolated lifestyles

Numerous studies reveal effects of quarantine on mental health, showing people often have an increase in anxiety, irritability and depression.

Question: How has being isolated affecting those already using mental health services?

Bonham: “What we’re seeing is the effect of substance use, and so some folks that were in recovery or grappling with substance abuse problems are noticing that it’s sometimes really hard to stay sober or to not relapse with alcohol and substances at this time.”

She says mental health symptoms will get worse for many of us, which could have lasting effects on our society, including an expectation of a surge in people looking for help in the future.

Question: What does the future hold?

Bonham: “There’s a lot of uncertainty, and so I think none of us know exactly what’s going to happen with our society, what’s going to happen in the next six months, in the next year, so all that uncertainty and ambiguity can also add to the stress that we’re experiencing.”

In handling the influx of patients, Bonham says telehealth could be useful. More agencies are already using it more often in order to follow social distancing guidelines.

She says along with getting sunshine, regular sleep and connecting with others, people can help themselves by being generous -- reaching out to a friend or family member and making sure they’re doing okay.