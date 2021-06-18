Surge in tattoo requests appears to point to signs of improving economy

"Consumer confidence is up. Now that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, ow that uncertainty is over, people feel confident about spending money which helps everything from tattoo parlors to electronics," said Reilly White, professor of finance at UNM.

Mac has been in business for 20 years, and he said he has never experienced such demand.

"I can't remember the last time I was this busy," he said. "It's really, really busy. Super busy."

After a year of COVID-19, Mac said he's gotten a lot of requests for memorial tattoos.

"They come in, and they just want to get this off their shoulder, and tell their story, and we'll sit there, and we'll listen to it," he said.

