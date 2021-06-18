Surge in tattoo requests appears to point to signs of improving economy

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Tattoo artists in Albuquerque are seeing a surge in customers.
"I had to hire an extra guy just because of the overload and the workload and just so we can keep up with the public," said Jonny Mac, owner of True Grit Tattoo, which was forced to close during the height of the pandemic.
Mac said he is booked until 2022, and his employees are booked about three months out.
Financial experts believe interests in tattoos is a positive sign for the economy.
"Consumer confidence is up. Now that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, ow that uncertainty is over, people feel confident about spending money which helps everything from tattoo parlors to electronics," said Reilly White, professor of finance at UNM.
Mac has been in business for 20 years, and he said he has never experienced such demand.
"I can't remember the last time I was this busy," he said. "It's really, really busy. Super busy."
After a year of COVID-19, Mac said he's gotten a lot of requests for memorial tattoos.
"They come in, and they just want to get this off their shoulder, and tell their story, and we'll sit there, and we'll listen to it," he said.
