Police release surveillance photos from road rage shooting
Police release surveillance photos from road rage shooting

KOB Web Staff
February 21, 2019 06:43 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police have released surveillance photos of a car involved in a road rage shooting.

It happened Tuesday morning on Cutler Ave.

The older-model silver BMW can be seen in the photos. Police say someone in that car shot another driver in the face in an act of road rage.

The victim was taken to UNM Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information on the car involved in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.  Tips can be anonymous.

KOB Web Staff


Updated: February 21, 2019 06:43 AM
Created: February 21, 2019 06:39 AM

