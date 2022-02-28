Surveillance video catches thief steal van from local nonprofit

SAHQ is a nonprofit that use sports to help teach children life skills to build themselves a better future, and some of the kids actually live with Rode.

"There's 12 of them, that we transport every day, if we're going to the grocery store, if we're going to games. You know - all of the things we do as, kind of, a family, we have to use that van," said Rode.

But early Monday morning, the white late 90s Ford passenger van drove away with a short, hooded stranger behind the wheel.

"It is going to make things difficult, when we go on college visits, or - you know - we travel to tournaments or we have our camps. You know, the van gets used quite a bit," Rode said.

The students will now be taking the city bus to get to-and-from practices because the two other vehicles parked nearby sustained damage too. Rode says it's another teaching opportunity.

"It's good for the kids to see that you have challenges in life and that you just - you know - deal with them and figure out what the next steps are."

And has a proposal for whoever took their wheels.

"Bring it back and I'll buy you lunch."

Showing no ill-will toward the car thief, but also not enough cash on hand to replace what was taken.

"I think as a community, we're kind of all - kind of suffering from the crime that we have in Albuquerque. And if we do a little bit more to take care of one another, maybe it will be easier," said Rode.

She reported the stolen car to police and has launched a GoFundMe if people want to help them out.