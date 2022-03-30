Surveillance video shows chaos following multiple stabbings on Rail Runner

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New video released Wednesday shows passengers running from a Rail Runner train after it came to a stop at an Albuquerque station earlier this month. A man had stabbed three people on board.
A camera on the back of the train caught the suspected stabber running down the tracks. Moments later, police and paramedics showed up to treat the three victims.
Police arrested the suspect, Luis Sanchez, shortly after he ran off. The knife was left on the platform.
"We were about two, three cars up that way, we thought we heard someone say, 'he's got a knife!' and my mom and I looked at each other like, did we hear what they said," said one passenger, who described the terrifying moments to KOB 4.
Sanchez is accused of stabbing a male passenger in the lower back and abdomen after an argument on the train. When a security guard tried to break it up, Sanchez stabbed her in the neck. According to court documents, he went on to stab an elderly woman in the shoulder.
Two days later, when Sanchez was in court, he asked a judge if he was going to be released. He wasn't – Sanchez is now held without bond while he awaits trial.
A spokesperson for the Rail Runner told KOB 4 they do not have cameras on their train cars, so there is no video showing the actual stabbings.
