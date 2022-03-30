Surveillance video shows chaos following multiple stabbings on Rail Runner

Sanchez is accused of stabbing a male passenger in the lower back and abdomen after an argument on the train. When a security guard tried to break it up, Sanchez stabbed her in the neck. According to court documents, he went on to stab an elderly woman in the shoulder.

Two days later, when Sanchez was in court, he asked a judge if he was going to be released. He wasn't – Sanchez is now held without bond while he awaits trial.

A spokesperson for the Rail Runner told KOB 4 they do not have cameras on their train cars, so there is no video showing the actual stabbings.