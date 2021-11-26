Surveillance video shows large early morning fire at west Albuquerque home

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 26, 2021 11:57 AM
Created: November 26, 2021 11:41 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Fire Rescue was dispatched Friday morning to a fire at a single-family home in west Albuquerque.
AFR responded to 7515 Teakwood Dr. NW where they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the house. Crews worked quickly and extinguished the fire within minutes of arriving.
According to AFR, the homeowner fell asleep while cooking food in the kitchen but was awakened by the smoke. The homeowner tried to extinguish the fire but was unable to do so and called 911.
The fire extended through the house and caused extensive damage. The homeowner is staying with relatives following the fire.
No injuries were reported and no further information is available.
Chase Golightly is gathering more details and will have a report on KOB Eyewitness News 4 at 6:30.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company