Surveillance video shows man breaking into car in NE Heights | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Surveillance video shows man breaking into car in NE Heights

Brittany Costello
July 10, 2019 10:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man was caught on camera going through a person’s car in northeast Albuquerque.

Advertisement

“He wasn’t worried,” said the car’s owner, who didn’t want to reveal his name. “He wasn’t looking around. He just didn’t seem to have a care in the world about doing it.”

The man didn't get away with much, but the owner said that isn’t really the point.

He said, over the course of the year, his surveillance cameras have captured handfuls of people prowling around his neighborhood, near Wyoming and Alameda.

“It’s a violation,” he said. “It’s not fun when someone is going through your personal stuff on your own property and you feel violated.”

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that they've received one dispatch call for a vehicle break-in on the man’s street in the past six months.

“It’s one of those things we wished we had more police presence we hardly ever see cops patrolling the neighborhood,” he said.

While he may not see the officers, the commander for the northeast-area substation said they try to attend as many neighborhood meetings as they can.

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: July 10, 2019 10:20 PM
Created: July 10, 2019 08:54 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APS employees to get pay raise
APS employees to get pay raise
Police investigating person's death at Albuquerque apartment complex
Police investigating person's death at Albuquerque apartment complex
Residents concerned about reassignments within Roswell Independent School District
Residents concerned about reassignments within Roswell Independent School District
Homicide investigation underway in northeast Albuquerque
Homicide investigation underway in northeast Albuquerque
State drops case against man accused of murder
State drops case against man accused of murder
Advertisement




Las Vegas mayor refuses to answer questions amid investigation
Las Vegas mayor refuses to answer questions amid investigation
Fans watch as NM United falls to Minnesota 6-1
Fans watch as NM United falls to Minnesota 6-1
Surveillance video shows man breaking into car in NE Heights
Surveillance video shows man breaking into car in NE Heights
APS employees to get pay raise
APS employees to get pay raise
Police investigating person's death at Albuquerque apartment complex
Police investigating person's death at Albuquerque apartment complex