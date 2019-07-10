Surveillance video shows man breaking into car in NE Heights
Brittany Costello
July 10, 2019 10:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man was caught on camera going through a person’s car in northeast Albuquerque.
“He wasn’t worried,” said the car’s owner, who didn’t want to reveal his name. “He wasn’t looking around. He just didn’t seem to have a care in the world about doing it.”
The man didn't get away with much, but the owner said that isn’t really the point.
He said, over the course of the year, his surveillance cameras have captured handfuls of people prowling around his neighborhood, near Wyoming and Alameda.
“It’s a violation,” he said. “It’s not fun when someone is going through your personal stuff on your own property and you feel violated.”
The Albuquerque Police Department reports that they've received one dispatch call for a vehicle break-in on the man’s street in the past six months.
“It’s one of those things we wished we had more police presence we hardly ever see cops patrolling the neighborhood,” he said.
While he may not see the officers, the commander for the northeast-area substation said they try to attend as many neighborhood meetings as they can.
Credits
Updated: July 10, 2019 10:20 PM
Created: July 10, 2019 08:54 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved