Surveillance video shows man breaking into car in NE Heights

He said, over the course of the year, his surveillance cameras have captured handfuls of people prowling around his neighborhood, near Wyoming and Alameda.

“It’s a violation,” he said. “It’s not fun when someone is going through your personal stuff on your own property and you feel violated.”

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that they've received one dispatch call for a vehicle break-in on the man’s street in the past six months.

“It’s one of those things we wished we had more police presence we hardly ever see cops patrolling the neighborhood,” he said.

While he may not see the officers, the commander for the northeast-area substation said they try to attend as many neighborhood meetings as they can.