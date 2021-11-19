Surveillance video shows man suspected of multiple package thefts in Albuquerque

In the video captured by the homeowner, there's no urgency about it. It almost looks like this man lives here. After parking the driveway, he walks straight to the door, grabs a big box and puts it in the truck.



“He seemed calm like it was just a normal job for him,” said the homeowner who did not want to be identified. “Just walking up taking people's packages. Nothing, it didn’t really seem like he cared.”



The homeowner lives in a neighborhood near 98th and Gibson. He said his package was stolen within 6 minutes of it being delivered Thursday, and he wasn't the only house hit.



“Within, who knows how long, they attacked five houses in just one small neighborhood,” he said.



He figured that out by posting on the Nextdoor app. While his package is being replaced this time, others might not be so lucky.



“It could be gifts, the holiday season is around the corner, but I do know people who have had more life-threatening things stolen, like medical products or pharmaceuticals,” he said.



He did file a police report.



“I believe in justice and I hope justice is served fairly, you know,” he said. “I’m a law-abiding citizen. I pay taxes just like everyone else. I treat others how I want to be treated I don’t want to steal anyone’s stuff so I don’t want it happening to me.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.