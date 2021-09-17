Surveillance video shows moments suspected serial arsonist sets fire

While crews were there, authorities say Ferguson then went to another nearby dumpster in the area of central and set that one on fire. Then another dumpster in the parking lot of Garcia’s Kitchen. Finally, the last location where a fire was set was at Café Laurel also on Central. However, the extent of this damage was far more severe. Windows broke from the heat and caused severe damage to the roof. According to the arrest affidavit for Ferguson, the damages are estimated to cost $35,000 to fix.

In that same affidavit, police say Ferguson is responsible for other recent fires including those in downtown Albuquerque and also the recent fire along the bosque. Ferguson was detained for questioning but was released due to a lack of probable cause.